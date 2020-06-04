As the spread of COVID-19 continues across East Texas, the 2020 Great Texas Balloon Race has been canceled.

The event was slated for June 19-21.

Statement from the Great Texas Balon Race:

This decision is not easy but necessary. As our Country, County, and City continue to face uncertain times in the coming weeks, we feel it prudent to give our very loyal sponsors and supporters, Entertainment, Pilots and Special Shape balloons a decision now rather than later. Given the circumstances, we feel being proactive is in the best interest of our community.

The GREAT TEXAS BALLOON RACE 2020 pilots come from across the United States and England. Food and Arts & Crafts vendors, the carnival and other attractions travel in from near and far. The restaurants that so generously provide meals to the pilots, sponsors and volunteers are struggling during this crisis; donations moving forward will only add to their burdens. Volunteers who manage the event take vacation to do so; those vacation days will not be available when this crisis is over. This decision best protects and supports everyone concerned. We can not in all good conscience ask our community and local businesses to give anything right now.

The greatest way to honor the integrity and rich heritage of GREAT TEXAS BALLOON RACE is to be fiscally responsible moving forward. We are confident our sponsors will stand with us, the pilots will return, the vendors will come back, and the community will once again enjoy the GREAT TEXAS BALLOON RACE next year if we are fiscally responsible now.

Negotiations are progressing with the outstanding Entertainment lineup for 2020 to recommit to the June 18-20,2021 event. GREAT TEXAS BALLOON RACE officials are in the process of contacting all partners to carry their commitments forward in the same manner.

The Great Texas Balloon Race pilots are the best of the best and compete at events year-round. There is no open weekend in 2020 to reschedule the event. Any tickets already purchased on Outhouse will be refunded.

