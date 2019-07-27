LONGVIEW, Texas — If you were hoping to see the sky around Longview filled with hot air balloons Saturday morning, you'll have to wait a little longer.

This morning's flight has been canceled due to wind.

However, organizers say the winds should not affect tonight's activities.

The schedule for the remainder of the day is as follows:

7:30 a.m. - Up & Away 5K Fun Run at East Texas Regional Airport

11 a.m. - Festival closes for midday

4 p.m. - Festival reopens for evening entertainment

5 p.m -: Virgilio Valle y Grupo Amor in concert

6:30 p.m. - Cody Wayne in concert

8:15 p.m. - Special Shapes Spectacular

8:45 p.m. - Opening Ceremony

8:50 p.m. - Balloon Glow

9:30 p.m. - Koe Wetzel in concert

