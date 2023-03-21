Greater Longview United Way to host BBQ cook-off March 24-25

The event will feature live music, family fun, and lots of delicious barbecue.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Greater Longview United Way will host its annual barbecue cook-off fundraiser this weekend.

Cookin’ at the Creek, the culminating event of the Greater Longview United Way annual campaign, will be March 24-25 at Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall.

Friday night is the 21 and over only event. The pasture party will start at 6 p.m. with a live performance by recording artist Taylor Tumlinson. Attendees are encouraged to bring their folding chairs and coolers.

Guests can enjoy the show, drinks and samples prepared by the competing BBQ teams. People can also enter to be a guest judge in Saturday’s competition.

Saturday will be the competition day and fun for the whole family. The gate opens at 10 a.m., and sample team entries will include beans, beef brisket and pork. Guests can participate in contest by voting for the People’s Choice award.

To make more of a donation, people can enter a raffle to win a Napoleon Built-In Grill, a Solo Stove Yukon Fire Pit or a one-year supply of bacon.