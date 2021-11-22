Green Acres Baptist Church and the East Texas Food Bank host a Thanksgiving food drive

Over a thousand cars lined up with families ready to receive their Thanksgiving meal at Green Acres Baptist Church.

With Thanksgiving three days away, volunteers at Green Acres teamed up with the East Texas food bank to help feed families in need.

“It’s the holidays, we’ve got a great variety of food here they really compliment foods that we're hoping that will help round out the meals at home, providing a whole chicken, some fresh produce, which includes potatoes and cabbage, carrots,” said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank. "Prices in the grocery stores have gone up. That's why this is even more important for us to be here to help support families that are already under financial stress.”

More than 100 volunteers lent a hand to take away some of that Thanksgiving stress.

"It makes me feel very joyful that we can help out a lot of families with the pandemic and all I know a lot of people are hurting so we're able to help around 2,000 people and give them some food for this holiday,” said Ryan Nash, Volunteer with the Food Bank.

By providing a box of joy after a challenging year helps to lift up the spirits this holiday season.

"With the COVID and everything this year so many people lost their jobs and it's been hard on so many families out here right now and for them to get together to be able to help the community and feed the community it's just awesome,” said Michelle Rougier, food recipient. Greater then he that is within me then he of this world I knew my father would get us out of it."