Green Acres Baptist Church Senior Pastor announces retirement

Dr. David Orlo Dykes, pastor of the church for 30 years, says he plans to officially leave his position on August 31, 2021

TYLER, Texas — On Sunday, February 28, Dr. David Orlo Dykes, Senior Pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church for the past 30 years, announced his plans to retire on August 31, 2021.

"The time has come for younger leadership to step up and lead the church into the future," Dykes said in a video on Facebook. "Franky, I believe some pastors try to hang on too long."

Dykes has been pastor of Green Acres since March of 1991 and in the 66-year history of Green Acres, is the longest-serving pastor and the first to retire.

“I love Tyler and Green Acres," Dykes said. "I’m praying that the church will find my replacement before I retire so there will be a seamless transition to the next pastor. I am looking forward to handing the baton to the next generation of younger leadership.”

Dykes began preaching in 1970 and preached at three churches in Alabama before coming to Tyler. Dykes graduated from Samford University and received Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

In 2005, Dr. Dykes was engaged in post-doctoral studies at Cambridge University. He studied the subject of Biblical Art from the Renaissance Period. In 2017 he received an honorary doctorate from East Texas Baptist University.

He has served locally on the Boards of the American Red Cross, P.A.T.H., The Greater Tyler Chamber of Commerce, The Mother Frances Foundation, and Baptist Child and Family Services.

Dykes has also served on the Board of Trustees for East Texas Baptist University and currently serves as a Trustee for LeTourneau University in Longview. He served ten years as a member of the Executive Board of the Southern Baptist Convention. He is a volunteer Chaplain with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department.

Dykes has also authored nineteen nonfiction books, and a trilogy of action novels.

Dykes plans on living in Tyler and being involved with Green Acres after he retires. He is working with the leadership of the church to begin the process of choosing his replacement.