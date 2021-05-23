Green Acres church hands out more than 2,500 boxes of food

They partnered with East Texas Food Bank as food security becomes a rising problem in the region.

TYLER, Texas — Saturday morning, more than 150 volunteers came to Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler to help hand out boxes of fresh produce, canned goods and other staples. In partnership with the East Texas Food Bank, the church members handed out nearly 2,500 boxes of food during the 4 hour drive-thru event.

"Our people are really excited to serve, today actually we got about ... 700 people all over our city doing what we call Serve Day, and this is just one of the projects that we’re doing by being able to feed people," Jason Smith, mobilization pastor Green Acres Baptist Church, said. "So we’re excited to love on people well."

The church chose Saturday morning for the event to give people more access to the food.