Green Street bridge at Nelson Street peels back truck's trailer like can of tuna

According to a 2018 News-Journal story, there were five incidents in which trucks became stuck under the bridge between Tyler and Cotton Streets in 2016.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A less-discussed bridge on Green Street in Longview on Tuesday essentially destroyed a truck’s trailer after the vehicle, which was too tall to clear the underpass, tried to drive under it.

A Ryder truck on Tuesday afternoon tried to drive under the Green Street overpass at Nelson Street in the southbound lane that is labeled as being 11-feet, 2-inches tall. The bridge, however, opened the trailer like a can of tuna, which appeared to block some traffic for a time.

The bridge is not the only one on Green Street that tempts truck drivers to try to fit their too-tall vehicles under them. The bridge between Tyler and Cotton streets has been the scene of many a stuck truck as the city has gone through several iterations of signs warning motorists of its height.