Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim

Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained stuck under the bridge.

LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021.

An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it.

Known as the Green Street Monster, the underpass between Cotton and Tyler streets has its own Facebook page and has a long history of destroying vehicles trying to pass underneath it.