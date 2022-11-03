Green Street Monster underpass claims another victim

LONGVIEW, Texas — *Editor's Note: Video above aired in Dec. 2021.
An underpass on Green Street in Longview destroyed the top off a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon that was too tall to pass through it.
Longview police were at the scene at about 3 p.m. as the truck remained under the bridge.
Known as the Green Street Monster, the underpass between Cotton and Tyler streets has its own Facebook page and has a long history of destroying vehicles trying to pass underneath it.
Read more from ours CBS19 paper partner, Longview News-Journal.
RELATED: HERE WE GO AGAIN: Traffic blocked after truck becomes stuck under Green Street Bridge in Longview