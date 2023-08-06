More than 1,100 people have volunteered for this years Wyndham Championship, including 97-year-old Harold Moag, who has given his time for more than 6 decades.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship draws thousands to the Triad each year, from players to spectators and sponsors.

It also reaches millions with an international television audience.

All while sinking more than $35 million into the Greensboro economy.

"There's absolutely no way this tournament would be pulled off without the 1,100 plus volunteers that we have out here," said Vallerie Edson.

You heard right, 1,100 volunteers that spend the week both on and off the course.

"They do everything from gallery marshalling, holding up the quiet signs to shot link to walking scores, are standard bearers to let people know what groups are coming through," said Edson.

Vallerie Edson is the volunteer coordinator for the Wyndham Championship.

She says they have volunteers in town from as far away as California.

This year, one volunteer stands out.

"We started doing it in '59, that was my first year. This is my 64th year," said Harold Moag.

Moag one of the tournaments most recognized volunteers.

"I was hole captain for about 30 years," said Moag. "I was hole captain here while we were on number 4."

In addition to being one of the longest-serving volunteers, he's also an encyclopedia of stories from his 6 decades on the course.

"Mrs. Vanstory, when Peter told her we feel into the creek, she asked 'what have you been drinking?' Peter said 'what were we drinking?' I said, I think we had a grapette, and that's what we did have!" said Moag as he reflected on dozens of memorable moments while volunteering at the Wyndham Championship.

Moag celebrated his 97'th birthday this weekend, with one of the biggest parties in town.

He says it's the people that has kept him volunteering for 64 years.

With this years tournament wrapping up, he is already planning to return, next year.

"If God gives me another year,, that will make it 65," said Moag. "You don't meet a stranger after you've been here that long."

Moag may be one of their longest-serving volunteers but he's not alone.

Edson says many others take the week off from work each year to volunteer their time.

"I was eavesdropping on a conversation and they were talking about 'how old is your kid?' Wow! When we first started volunteering they were two and now they're graduating from college. So, it's really fun to hear those stories as well," said Edson.

Edson says there's always room for more volunteers.