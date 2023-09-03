Gov. Greg Abbott visits Tyler to speak on proposed school funding legislation

The governor made a stop at Grace Community School for "Parent Empowerment Night" hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition.

TYLER, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott was in Tyler Thursday night touting his plan to change school funding.

The governor made a stop at Grace Community School for "Parent Empowerment Night" hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition.

"Parents deserve education freedom to be able to help their child succeed," Abbot said. "The way to do that is through school choice with state funded education savings accounts."

The governor talked up the benefits he says will give parents the opportunity to choose where their children attend school. He claims his plan would direct tax dollars to parents who could then use it to help pay tuition for private schools like Grace. Abbott fired back at opponents who said the plan would hurt public schools.

"That's not the case," Abbott said. "We can have it both ways. We can both improve public education, while at the very same time empower our parents."

Parents at the event told us they agree with the governor’s message.

"We chose private school because it was important for us that our children had a Christian education and Christian environment," said Regina Patterson.

"Parents know and love their children most and they should make the choice of where their child gets an education," said Mandy Drogin, campaign director at Next Generation Texas.

However, many Texans don't see it that way. Multiple protesters outside the event voiced their concerns and said school boards across Smith County are also opposed to this proposed legislation.

"I imagine that most of the school boards in Texas will probably be opposed," said James Wirzman. "So I don't think it's a smart idea to be pursuing this."

On Wednesday, several East Texas superintendents came together to oppose the governor's school vouchers and choice program.

During a joint press conference at Tyler ISD's Career and Technology Center, superintendents and board members from Tyler, Whitehouse, Winona, Chapel Hill, Lindale, Arp, Troup, Bullard and Brownsboro ISDs spoke in front of parents, community members and news media.

Tyler ISD Board President Wade Washmon said Abbott's proposed plan for school vouchers and choice would take away accountability and increase government involvement in education.

Washmon said the plans from Abbott lack specificity and are filled with "political platitudes, driven by a national narrative forced on communities like Tyler without thought, analysis or proper comparison."

"Conservatives like myself have long held values of small government, local control," Washmon said. "But when we open the governor's gift of educational vouchers or educational savings accounts, we'll find that it's anything but small, and anything but locally inspired."

Washmon said it appears the school voucher is a way to increase government involvement in education. He said in his opinion it seems the state is offering public dollars to fund religious and Christian schools through vouchers.

"For ages, public schools in conservative Christian areas have been forced to be less vocal about our faith or face legal action and repercussions from multiple government agencies - both state and federal," he said.

Washmon said the use of vouchers has potential for a lack of measurement and accountability of state funds, noting public school funds are monitored meticulously and those institutions should be.

"Tyler ISD has a long proud record of financial prudence and transparency, and private schools have their own measures to monitor spending through their own boards and their own committees. They chose that," Washmon said. "Are we know going to expect them to be held to the same educational accountability as public schools, taking the same tests and adhering to the same protocols? I would hope so. If not, are we creating a level playing field? I think not."

Private schools could lose the freedom to run their curriculum if placed under the oversight that public schools must adhere to, Washmon said.

"This is a way to grow government and limit your ability to educate your children the way you want," he said. "Choice has been a part of education in Tyler for decades. We've got more educational opportunities than other towns in the entire state."

He urged state Rep. Matt Schaefer and state Sen. Bryan Hughes to look for ways to decrease government interference and encourage local school districts to educate the way their communities want.

"Not what is being encouraged by those with clout in the party might be telling them to do. Do what's best for East Texas. Do what's best for who have elected you. We're all for choice. We're all for innovation," Washmon said. "We want to serve our community in the manner that they wish to be served."

Abbott made it a point to let the crowd know he’s a product of the public school system. Attending Longview ISD during his elementary years and Duncanville ISD during his junior and high school years.