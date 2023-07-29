Gregg avoids burn ban as more area counties issue orders

LONGVIEW, Texas — While numerous counties south of Longview have established burn bans, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says he’s probably about two weeks away from needing to issue one.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index on Friday listed Gregg County at 477, an increase of 18 points.
The index is used to determine forest fire potential and ranges from 0 to 800, where a score of 0 represents no moisture depletion and of 800 represents “absolutely dry conditions,” according to Texas A&M University.
