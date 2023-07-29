x
Gregg avoids burn ban as more area counties issue orders

While numerous counties south of Longview have established burn bans, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says he’s about two weeks away from needing to issue one.

LONGVIEW, Texas — While numerous counties south of Longview have established burn bans, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says he’s probably about two weeks away from needing to issue one.

The Keetch-Byram Drought Index on Friday listed Gregg County at 477, an increase of 18 points.

The index is used to determine forest fire potential and ranges from 0 to 800, where a score of 0 represents no moisture depletion and of 800 represents “absolutely dry conditions,” according to Texas A&M University.

