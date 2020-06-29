Gregg Co. officials hear arguments regarding Confederate monument placement

Chelsea Laury, who spoke before the court, started a petition to move the statue to a cemetery or museum. The petition has garnered nearly 4,000 signatures.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Presentations to remove and keep a Confederate monument on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn were made Monday during the Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting.

The statue in question was dedicated by the local R.B. Levy Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy on June 3, 1911, in the former Bodie Park location (near the area of the present day Glover-Crim building at Tyler and Fredonia streets), according to CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal. The statue was moved to the Gregg County Courthouse lawn in the 1930s.

Chelsea Laury, who spoke before the court, started a petition to move the statue to a cemetery or museum. The petition has garnered nearly 4,000 signatures.

"This monument belongs in a museum as an example to the future generations," Laury's petition reads. "This is what we will not tolerate. Together, we can show racists that they will not be praised here or anywhere. Not anymore."

Approximately 20 residents spoke in favor of keeping the monument in its current location.

The court room was filled to capacity in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines set forth by the state. All attendees were required to wear masks.

Outside of the courthouse, different groups congregated around the monument in an attempt to engage in conversation about their opposing views.