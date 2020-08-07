Gregg Co. Sheriff's Office seeks help finding woman missing since March

According to the GCSO, Ashley Lynn Ballenger, 33, was last seen March 10, 2020, in Longview.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is seeking there whereabouts of a woman who has been missing since March.

According to the GCSO, Ashley Lynn Ballenger, 33, was last seen March 10, in Longview.

Ballenger, who also goes by the last name of Pierce, stands 5'3 and weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue yes. She has a "Hello Kitty" tattoo on he thigh and a scorpion tattoo on her back.