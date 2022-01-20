Gregg County Commissioner pleads guilty to one misdemeanor of election fraud

After Brown won the March 2018 Democratic primary, questions were raised about the number of mail-in votes in the election.

LONGVIEW, Texas — After facing more than 60 combined felonies related to a vote-harvesting scheme, Gregg County Commissioner Shannon Brown and his wife on Thursday each pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of election fraud.

Brown, 51, and Marlena Jackson, 52, were each sentenced to one year of probation, a $2,000 fine and must write a letter apologizing to the residents of Gregg County.

Brown and Jackson were charged along with Charlie Burns Jr., 85, of Longview, and DeWayne Ward, 60, of Longview, in a vote-harvesting scheme connected to Brown’s 2018 Democratic primary win.