This year could be especially taxing to property owners and businesses struggling through an economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Gregg County authorities say.

Oil prices area one-third of what they were two months ago, Pct. 2 County Commissioner Darryl Primo said Monday, and the fallout could lead to late property tax payments and more protests of appraisal valuations as the year unfolds.

Primo asked whether steps can be taken to alleviate burdens on Gregg County property taxpayers, but Tax Assessor-Collector Kirk Shields and Chief Appraiser Libby Neely said most if not all of those decisions rest with the state — not at the local level.

