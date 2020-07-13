Gregg County adds 2 COVID-19 deaths

Gregg County now has 863 cases of COVID-19.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Officials on Monday announced two new coronavirus-related deaths in both Gregg and Harrison counties.

Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris also said the county added 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 863. The two new deaths in the county bring the death toll to 16.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District said Monday afternoon that only 31 of 349 new confirmed cases during the weekend throughout the district’s seven-county region came from recent mobile testing sites.