Gregg County commissioners discuss pay issues in upcoming budget

“$4,800 for every, man and woman that has a TCOLE license,” Cerliano said, referring to the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and his 2023-24 budget request.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Court reporter salaries. Elected law enforcement salaries. Salaries in the sheriff’s office.

They could all increase in the next Gregg County budget, as officials continue to struggle with hiring, vacancies and state requirements affecting salaries in a variety of positions. Similar issues are affecting other counties and agencies in Texas.

Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said during Thursday’s commissioners meeting that the cost of his request to fund raises in the sheriff’s office would come to $1.2 million. However, he said a state grant would make up for almost half of that.