Gregg County commissioners hear more arguments about Confederate statue as Brown plans to seek vote

LONGVIEW, Texas — After the Gregg County Commissioners Court heard more people speak Thursday either for or against the removal of a Confederate statue on the courthouse lawn, one commissioner says it’s time to take a vote.

Nine speakers received two minutes each to voice their opinions to the court at its regular meeting Thursday morning.

Of the nine, one person spoke in favor of keeping the statue. The other eight called the statue a reminder of slavery and segregation that needs to be removed.