Gregg County commissioners to vote on redistricting

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Commissioners Court is set to vote Thursday on a new redistricting map.

The once-a-decade U.S. Census always prompts local officials to determine whether lines, in this instance county commissioner precincts, must shift to keep populations equal.

Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said commissioners only considered one plan for new maps.

The “minor change” that will be made to the precincts will move about 2,500 residents from Pct. 1 to Pct. 4, Briggs said.