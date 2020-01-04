GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County has confirmed two more cases of the coronavirus, bringing thc county's total to eight.

According to City of Longview Mayor Andy Mack, he was notified of the new cases by the Gregg County Health Department on Wednesday.

"The disease is spreading and we need to do a better job of social distancing - less than 10 people in a confined space - 6’ apart," Mayor Mack wrote in a social media post. "Please stay at home. Just because a business is considered essential doesn’t mean it is essential you go there. Please pray for these people."

As of Wednesday, April 1, at 10:25 a.m., there are 102 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 5

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 8

Harrison County - 3

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 3

Polk County - 4

Rusk County - 4

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 37, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.