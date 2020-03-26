GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt confirmed this afternoon another of the county's residents has tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number in the county to four.

Stoudt said he did not have details on where the patient was treated.

The confirmation comes a day after the county issued a mandatory shelter-at-home order, which goes into effect at 11:59 tonight.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partners, the Longview News-Journal.

