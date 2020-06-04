GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Health Department has now confirmed six more positive cases for COVID-19 in Gregg County.

The county now has a total of 23 confirmed cases.

"The City of Longview has been working on a number of things we may have to implement if our residents cannot be more disciplined with social distancing," Longview Mayor Andy Mack said.

As of Monday, April 6, at 10:20 a.m., there are 218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 10

Bowie County - 22, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 23

Harrison County - 6, 1 death

Henderson County - 4

Hopkins County - 4

Lamar County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths

Panola County - 4, 1 death

Polk County - 8

Rusk County - 12

San Augustine County - 4, 1 death

Shelby County - 11

Smith County - 62, 1 death

Titus County - 1

Trinity County - 1

Upshur County - 3

Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death

Wood County - 3

