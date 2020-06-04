GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Health Department has now confirmed six more positive cases for COVID-19 in Gregg County.

The county now has a total of 23 confirmed cases.

"The City of Longview has been working on a number of things we may have to implement if our residents cannot be more disciplined with social distancing," Longview Mayor Andy Mack said. 

As of Monday, April 6, at 10:20 a.m., there are 218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 1
  • Angelina County - 10
  • Bowie County - 22, 1 death
  • Camp County - 1
  • Cass County - 4
  • Cherokee County - 6
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 23
  • Harrison County - 6, 1 death
  • Henderson County - 4
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Lamar County - 3
  • Morris County - 1
  • Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths
  • Panola County - 4, 1 death
  • Polk County - 8
  • Rusk County - 12
  • San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 11
  • Smith County - 62, 1 death
  • Titus County - 1 
  • Trinity County - 1
  • Upshur County - 3
  • Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death
  • Wood County - 3

