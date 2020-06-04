GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Health Department has now confirmed six more positive cases for COVID-19 in Gregg County.
The county now has a total of 23 confirmed cases.
"The City of Longview has been working on a number of things we may have to implement if our residents cannot be more disciplined with social distancing," Longview Mayor Andy Mack said.
As of Monday, April 6, at 10:20 a.m., there are 218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.
RELATED: BE PREPARED: What to do if someone in your household gets coronavirus
Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:
- Anderson County - 1
- Angelina County - 10
- Bowie County - 22, 1 death
- Camp County - 1
- Cass County - 4
- Cherokee County - 6
- Franklin County - 1
- Gregg County - 23
- Harrison County - 6, 1 death
- Henderson County - 4
- Hopkins County - 4
- Lamar County - 3
- Morris County - 1
- Nacogdoches County - 18, 2 deaths
- Panola County - 4, 1 death
- Polk County - 8
- Rusk County - 12
- San Augustine County - 4, 1 death
- Shelby County - 11
- Smith County - 62, 1 death
- Titus County - 1
- Trinity County - 1
- Upshur County - 3
- Van Zandt County - 5, 1 death
- Wood County - 3
RELATED: LIST: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
RELATED: After long week, COVID-19 continues to spread in East Texas
RELATED: NET Health: Smith County has 57 confirmed coronavirus cases