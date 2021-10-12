Gregg County constable arrested on DWI charge

William “Billy” Mayo Fort, 54, of Longview, was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 6:40 a.m., according to jail records.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County’s Precinct 2 constable was jailed Tuesday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

William “Billy” Mayo Fort, 54, of Longview, was arrested by Longview police and booked into jail at about 6:40 a.m., according to jail records. No bond amount on the charge was listed at about 8:30 a.m.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Fort would be arraigned at 9 a.m. in the 124th District Court by Judge Alfonso Charles.

“That’s about all I know,” he said.