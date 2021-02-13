Gregg County courthouse closed Monday due to weather conditions

Smith County is also closing its courthouse on Monday in observance of President's Day

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Gregg County courthouse will be closed on Monday, February 15 as a winter storm moves into East Texas, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano said on Saturday.

"Please stay safe in these cold conditions," a post by Gregg County Sheriff's Office reads.

In Smith County, non-emergency offices, including the courthouse, were already scheduled to close on Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

“We will continue to monitor the weather conditions over the next several days,” Judge Moran said in a Facebook post made by Smith County. “If any additional closures of County Offices are warranted next week, we will make that call when we get closer to Tuesday.”