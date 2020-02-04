GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County now has 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

According to an update from City of Longview Mayor Andy Mack, this comes just hours after two more cases were confirmed Thursday morning.

As of Thursday, April 2, at 2 p.m., there are 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 6

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 10

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 6

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 3

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 47, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

