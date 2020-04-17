LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County today has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 making the total in the county 50, County Judge Bill Stoudt said.

The news comes on a day with neighboring Rusk County announced its first death from the new coronavirus along with three new cases. The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports the county now has 27 cases.

While adjacent Rusk and Harrison counties have reported spikes in the number of new cases this week, the new ones in Gregg have slowed to a trickle in recent days.

