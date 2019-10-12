GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An event that started in Austin in 1991 to pay respect to people who lost family members and friends to violence is coming to Longview for the first time Thursday.

The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office plans its first-ever Tree of Angels ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday in the 188th District Courtroom on the fourth floor of the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St.

The Tree of Angels honors survivors by making it possible for loved ones to bring an angel ornament to place on a special Christmas tree.

