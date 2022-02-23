Gregg County district judge reappointed to preside over East Texas-area judicial region

Alfonso Charles, judge of the 124th District Court, has been the presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region since February 2018.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has reappointed a Gregg County district judge to represent 32 counties in East Texas as presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region.

Alfonso Charles, judge of the 124th District Court, has been the presiding judge of the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region since February 2018. His latest term will run for four years.

According to the governor's announcement, Charles is board certified in criminal law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a former member of its Criminal Law Advisory Commission.

Charles is a member of the State Bar of Texas and its Litigation Section, Criminal Justice Section, and the Judicial Section, where he is chair of the Legislative Committee.

He serves as president of the See-Saw Children’s Place Board of Directors, board member of UT Tyler's Longview University Center Development Council and a former member of the Longview-Greggton Rotary.

He attends Longview’s First United Methodist Church and serves as a Sunday school teacher.

The counties within the Tenth Administrative Judicial Region include: