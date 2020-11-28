Gregg County elections administrator set to retire

After 37 years as a county employee and overseeing the most difficult election of her career, Kathryn Nealy is set to retire Dec. 31

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt recalls convincing Kathryn Nealy to apply for the job of county elections administrator, some 15 years ago.

She had been the assistant elections administrator when her predecessor retired, but Nealy wasn’t convinced she could do that job. Stoudt talked her into it.

“She started doing it, and all she did was get better at it,” he said. “She became the go-to person with a lot of election administrators in the state in terms of how we did it over here.”

Nealy will retire Dec. 31 after 37 years as a county employee and after overseeing the most challenging election of her career.