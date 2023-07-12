Gregg County hires new East Texas Regional Airport director

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County has hired Max Tovar as the new director of the East Texas Regional Airport.
In May, longtime airport director Roy Miller announced his retirement and the county said it would begin seeking a replacement.
At Monday’s commissioners court meeting, County Judge Bill Stoudt explained he and Pct. 3 Commissioner Floyd Wingo went through four applications and interviews with candidates for the position. While the airport is in Precinct 4, which is Commissioner Danny Craig’s precinct, Stoudt said Craig was unable to attend the interviews, so Wingo assisted on his behalf.
