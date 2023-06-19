Gregg County issues disaster declaration due to widespread power outages

SWEPCO has said that it could possibly take until this Friday, June 23 to restore power.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt issued a disaster declaration Monday for the county in light of damage to the electric infrastructure and widespread power outages.

In the declaration, Stoudt said severe weather conditions in Gregg County on June 16 caused "catastrophic damage to the electric infrastructure" that has affected a majority of Gregg County residents and businesses.

Stoudt said "the loss of power has created hardships for the affected population and poses potential risks to public safety" and "immediate action is necessary to address the urgent needs of the residents of Gregg County."

The local disaster declaration will expire seven days after it has been issued unless the commissioners court chooses to continue the declaration.