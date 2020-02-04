GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office has announced a Gregg County Jail inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the GCSO, the inmate has been awaiting trial for a "serious violent felony" for the past two years.

The GCSO says due to medical condition, the inmate required outside medical treatment multiple times a week. Over the past two weeks, he required additional hospitalizations in addition to his routine medical visits.

The GCSO and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office developed a joint operational plan for housing inmates who test positive for COVID-19. The joint plan was put in place as COVID-19 began to affect the East Texas area.

This inmate testing positive triggers the first step in the plan and the inmate will be housed in a negative pressure cell located in the Smith County jail.

"The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has implemented an employee medical screening process, in addition to the previously implemented medical screening for new arrests, the GCSO said in a statement. "The Gregg County Jail has a sanitation schedule in place, requiring all high traffic communal inmate areas to be sanitized every two hours in an attempt to protect both inmates and staff. One Gregg County Jail staff member has been tested due to symptoms, however that test was negative for COVID19.

The GCSO will continue to monitor all inmates and jail staff, and provide updates to the community as information becomes available.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.