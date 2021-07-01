Gregg County judge awards $575K to victims in 2016 Rangerette kidnapping

Nancy Motes kidnapped Alexa Blair and took her to a storage unit, where Motes sat on Blair's chest and choked her until she lost consciousness.

A Gregg County judge has awarded $575,000 in compensatory and punitive damages to the victims of a 2016 aggravated kidnapping that targeted the director of the Kilgore College Rangerettes and her daughter.

Judge Alfonso Charles of the 124th District Court announced the damages Thursday afternoon after a day-and-a-half of deposition, witness testimony and evidence review in the civil lawsuit.

"These actions are inexcusable," Charles said Thursday, referring to the events of Dec. 29, 2016, in which Nancy Alice Motes drove to the Longview home of Rangerettes Director Dana Blair and her daughter, Alexa, who was 19 at the time. Motes threatened them with a gun and took Alexa Blair from the home before locking her in a storage building and strangling her until she was unconscious.

Motes pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of aggravated kidnapping and was sentenced to five years in prison, which she is serving.