Gregg County judge says county will move toward opening bars

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said Thursday morning that he is gathering information needed and working on moving toward opening Gregg County bars as allowed in the governor's most recent opening order.

Stoudt said he has received the standard protocols from the state that will be required of bar owners before they're allowed to re-open, and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission is working on a document bars will be required to sign before being allowed to proceed.

"We're waiting for that document as well. We've got until the 14th to get all this in place," Stoudt said. He added that TABC might work with the local health department on enforcement. to ensure bars are following all the protocols at the risk of being temporarily closed if they don't.