Gregg County judge warns of possible new virus-related restrictions

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — COVID-19 hospitalizations in East Texas dipped below a threshold Thursday that would have rolled back coronavirus-related restrictions, but Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt says it may be a matter of when, and not if, the region crosses that barrier.

Stoudt said he urges residents to remember the basic COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing face masks and social distancing, that officials have been encouraging since February if the rate is to remain below the threshold.

“It’s December now, and we started dealing with this in February. The message is still the same: Social distance, wear a face mask, maintain hygiene, stay out of crowds,” Stoudt said Thursday. “We’re getting close. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel. It’s not a train coming at us any more; it’s a support in the form of a vaccine, but it’s going to slowly roll out. Now, we’ve got to do everything we can to minimize the surge because it’s coming.”