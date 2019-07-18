GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A Gregg County jury sentenced a local man to 70 years in prison for child sex crimes.

According to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office, on Thursday, Antonio San Juan was convicted on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child (50-year sentence) and one count of indecency with a child (20-year sentence). The victim in the case was younger than 14-years-old when the assaults occurred.

Gregg County District Attorney Tom Watson commended Detective Kay Lynn Newbill of the Kilgore Police Department and ATF Agent Benjamin Chase Bynog for their hard work on the case.