As of Monday morning, the sheriff's office had 42 openings in various positions, Sheriff Maxey Cerliano told commissioners.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Nearly $700,000 in Gregg County funds are being transferred to cover the costs of law enforcement overtime caused by an ongoing staffing crisis.

On Monday, Gregg County Commissioners heard from Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, who explained the need for the overtime coverage as staffing levels throughout law enforcement remain low.

