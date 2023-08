County Judge Bill Stoudt said the reason for the higher budget is because of about $20 million in planned capital projects.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County commissioners voted Monday to lower the 2023-24 tax rate and adopt a budget that includes $5 million to go toward a proposed parking facility.

The new fiscal year budget of $79.909 million budget is $12.539 million (18.6%) higher than the 2022-23 budget of $67.37 million.

County Judge Bill Stoudt said the reason for the higher budget is because of about $20 million in planned capital projects.