A 90-year-old nursing home resident who had been sick for about a month became Gregg County’s 11th COVID-19 death early Monday, while both Smith and Titus counties saw double-digit gains in numbers of cases.

Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said the man who died had been hospitalized at one point but had been placed on hospice care and had gone to a nursing home. Health officials have said that if older people recover from the illness, it typically takes them a month to do so.

“We’re seeing that in younger people, too, that it’s taking them a month to get over it, to where they no longer have it, to where they’re no longer contagious,” Browne said.

