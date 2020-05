GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County added nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising its total to 114, with Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne attributing the large increase to nursing home testing.

Browne said 24 positive cases now have been confirmed connected to senior living facilities.

Meanwhile, the Gregg County Jail announced in a statement that a third inmate has tested positive for the virus and is hospitalized.

