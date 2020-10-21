x
Gregg County officials searching for stolen camper

If you have any information regarding this theft, please contact Investigator Scott Morrison @ 903-237-2532 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers @ 903-236-STOP.
Credit: Gregg County Sheriff's Office

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is seeking information regarding a camper trailer that was reported stolen.

According to officials, around Aug. 14, a 2019 Shasta Oasis 33' camper trailer was taken from an RV park located at Farm-to-Market 2207 and the North Service Road near Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore.

Credit: Gregg County Sheriff's Office

The trailer is a desert tan color with Texas license plate number B222989. 

