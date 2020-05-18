GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The Gregg County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on the person(s) responsible for stealing a race car and a trailer.

According to the GCSO, the items were stolen between January 10 - 11, 2020, in the Liberty City/Sabine area.

The trailer is a 2018 20' Kearney dual-axle, while the race car is a yellow 2013 IngalIs dirt track car with the Walden Machine logo on the rear quarter panels.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Investigator David Falco at (903) 236-8438 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP.