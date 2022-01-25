Gregg County on track for pandemic-high month of new COVID-19 cases

There have been 3,723 new cases in county residents this month

LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County remains on track to reach a pandemic-high month of new cases of COVID-19 with health data released Monday that shows the county’s active cases were more than 18 times higher than a month ago.

The Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, on Monday reported 822 new total — 428 confirmed and 394 probable — cases in the county. There have been 3,723 new cases in county residents this month. The highest number of new cases in a single month was in September when 4,099 new cases were reported.

Active cases in the county rose by nearly 26% since Thursday. On Monday, there were 3,997 active cases in the county compared to 3,175 reported Thursday. The total of active cases is more than 18 times the 216 active cases reported a month ago on Dec. 20.