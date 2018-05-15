Highway 31 is one of the busiest in East Texas. This designation would be placed somewhere between Kilgore's and Longview's city limit signs.

Gregg County, County Judge Stoudt says for this to happen both Kilgore, Longview and Gregg County have to agree on the resolution.

He is currently working on the paperwork to start the process. Judge Stoudt says East is Texas is home to many of our nation's heroes and it's important to recognize their sacrifice.

If Kilgore and Longview agree on the resolution, the plan would then go to the Texas Department of Transportation to approve. It will take a few months for all of this to happen.

