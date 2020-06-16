Gregg County reported its 13th death from COVID-19 on Monday and the first that was not associated with a nursing home, while cases of the novel coronavirus continue to climb across East Texas and local leaders intensified their pleas for residents to protect themselves and others from the persistent pandemic.

County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said a 62-year-old woman died in her home after being diagnosed with COVID-19 about two weeks ago.

“She had several health issues,” Browne said, “and had a lot of heart problems.”

Read more from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal.