GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said on Thursday two additional cases of the new coronavirus were confirmed in Gregg County.

He also stated the county is now seeing community spread of COVID-19.

"We’ve gone from travel to community, so it’s a lot more contagious," he said. "We knew this was going to happen. It just means that people are going to be every more diligent as far as restricting their movements."

As of Thursday, April 2, at 10:35 a.m., there are 124 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 3

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 9

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 6

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 6

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 47, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

