Gregg County's community spread levels of COVID-19 move to minimal, cases down

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Gregg County plummeted 26%, and community spread levels decreased significantly, sending the county into “minimal” spread, according to Monday’s bi-weekly update from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

Gregg County’s community spread level decreased to 8.87 Monday, well in between minimal community spread levels of the virus, which consists of a rate of between zero and 10.

Minimal community spread indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings.

NET Health reported 29 total new cases of COVID-19 in the county since Thursday’s report and a drop in overall active cases in the county. Total active cases in the county fell from 506 on Thursday to 374 Monday. Data gathered in Monday’s report represents the past 96 hours, from noon Thursday to noon Monday.