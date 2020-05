LONGVIEW, Texas — Gregg County has had another COVID-19 death, raising the tally to six, County Health Administrator A.J. Harris confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack in an afternoon update said the sixth fatality was a person who lived in the city limits.

“My (and hopefully your) condolences are extended to the family of the person who passed,” he wrote in a statement on Facebook.

