GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County has had a third coronavirus-related death, according to county Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne.

Browne said the patient was an 80-year-old woman who was a resident at a nursing home. The woman tested positive May 1.

The news comes a day after the county had its highest-single day spike in COVID-19 cases with 29 new cases on Thursday. As of Thursday evening, the county had 177 cumulative cases of the virus.

Read more from our newspaper partners the Longview News-Journal.