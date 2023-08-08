Gregg County set to lower tax rate by 1.3%

Gregg County is set to reduce its property tax rate from 28.17 cents per $100 valuation to 27.80 cents per $100 valuation for the 2023-24 budget.

Commissioners voted Monday to decrease its tax rate by 1.3% in accordance with a new state law that caps the increase in revenue a county can receive at 3.5%.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt said previously that one of his concerns about the 2022-23 budget was the the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act. It requires cities, counties and other taxing units to receive voter approval before levying 3.5% more property tax revenue than the previous year, according to The Texas Tribune.